Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 110,943 Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ranpak as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter worth $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 8.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Ranpak in the second quarter valued at $158,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ranpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

PACK opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $515.96 million, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.67 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

