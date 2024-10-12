Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,405 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in EPR Properties by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 69,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

