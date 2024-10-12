Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 108.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,978 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after buying an additional 3,161,509 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $12,360,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 241.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,643,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,481 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.85. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.01.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,715,763.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,904. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $58,517.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,715,763.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,501 shares of company stock worth $1,150,218 in the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

