Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 1,699.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,989 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,344,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,693,000 after acquiring an additional 135,812 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,305,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,891 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth about $15,522,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,954,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,754,000 after buying an additional 191,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Open Text from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

OTEX opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.35%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

