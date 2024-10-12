Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $709,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Articles

