Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 136,548 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCYT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,179,000 after purchasing an additional 242,760 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Veracyte by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,115,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Veracyte by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 190,262 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $31,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,541 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of VCYT opened at $34.02 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Veracyte

Veracyte Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.