Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TowneBank worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TowneBank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOWN. StockNews.com raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
TowneBank Stock Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ TOWN opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $35.10.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. TowneBank’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
TowneBank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 49.51%.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
