Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TowneBank worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TowneBank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOWN. StockNews.com raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TowneBank Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. TowneBank’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.