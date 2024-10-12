Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dorman Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 119,707 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth approximately $10,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,282,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 404.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.06. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.82. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,316,697.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,316,697.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,527.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,028 shares of company stock worth $6,001,614. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.