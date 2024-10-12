Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $702,000 in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,503,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54,222 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,397,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,329,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,758 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after buying an additional 80,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gatos Silver by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 146,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GATO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02).

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

