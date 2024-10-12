Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

