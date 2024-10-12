Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 281,410 Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 281,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $62,115,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,445,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 480,184 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATXS opened at $11.62 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $655.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

