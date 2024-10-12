Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,720 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.25% of Veritex worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,795,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veritex by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after buying an additional 299,562 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,518,000 after buying an additional 37,617 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after buying an additional 235,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 11.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 86,327 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VBTX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Veritex Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.37. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

