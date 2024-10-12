Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 153,237 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,237 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Par Pacific worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PARR. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Par Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of PARR opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Par Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

