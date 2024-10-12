Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LCI Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in LCI Industries by 76.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,677,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $131.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

