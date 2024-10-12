Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 86,273 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PRO opened at $18.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.21. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

