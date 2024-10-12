Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cummins alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Cummins by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 109,309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cummins by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Cummins by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMI opened at $336.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $337.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.