CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,176,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 600.9% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 23,804 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,008,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 43,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

