Cwm LLC Acquires 55,443 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 116.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,443 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $74.39 and a 12 month high of $123.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

