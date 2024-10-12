Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,934 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.19% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $41.86 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.