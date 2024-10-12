Cwm LLC Has $12.22 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,554 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,243,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 614,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,355,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 892.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 161,712 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,669,000.

NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $23.56.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

