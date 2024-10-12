Cwm LLC Has $13.65 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $9,902,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,344,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $275.73 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $278.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.88.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

