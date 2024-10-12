Cwm LLC Has $14.31 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $14,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. KeyCorp raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.14.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $373.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.15. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $145.76 and a 52-week high of $389.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 152.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.