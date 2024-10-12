Cwm LLC Has $14.72 Million Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 5.21% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FYLD. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 243.8% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,913,000 after buying an additional 1,551,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 575,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 29,873 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,703,000. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 395,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 95,732 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 37,219 shares during the period.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FYLD opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

