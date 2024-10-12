Cwm LLC Purchases 86,074 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,074 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $12,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after buying an additional 299,667 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 217,159 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $11,378,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after acquiring an additional 158,263 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $62.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

