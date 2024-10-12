Cwm LLC Sells 22,151 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,151 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

