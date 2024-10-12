Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) vs. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Head-To-Head Survey

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $1.25 billion N/A $188.70 million $0.62 6.02 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $319.87 million 12.40 $148.84 million $2.15 15.85

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

96.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 77.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 0 0 N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 1 10 2 3.08

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus price target of $39.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.20%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 17.34% 14.08% 6.72% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 69.21% 12.13% 4.15%

Volatility & Risk

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities. It invests in climate solution, including Behind-the-Meter that distributes energy projects which reduce energy usage or cost through heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems; Grid-Connected, a renewable energy projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar, solar-plus-storage, and wind to generate power production; and Fuels, Transport, and Nature, a range of real assets spanning high-emitting economic sectors other than the power grid such as transportation and fuels comprising renewable natural gas plants, transportation fleet enhancements, ecological restoration, and other projects. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

