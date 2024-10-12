CytoMed Therapeutics’ (GDTC) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 145.10% from the company’s previous close.

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ GDTC opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

About CytoMed Therapeutics

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers and degenerative diseases in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, an expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

