CytoMed Therapeutics’ (GDTC) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 145.10% from the company’s previous close.
CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ GDTC opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.50.
About CytoMed Therapeutics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CytoMed Therapeutics
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- About the Markup Calculator
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for CytoMed Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoMed Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.