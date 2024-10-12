Czech National Bank Acquires 1,052 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 936.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 target price (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.96.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $218.03 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,333,345.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.