Czech National Bank Acquires 11,900 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

NYSE RF opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

