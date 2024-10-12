Czech National Bank Acquires 13,309 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.