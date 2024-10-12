Czech National Bank Acquires 4,761 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $4,999,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 48.3% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 51,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 74.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $115.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

