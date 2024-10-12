Czech National Bank Acquires 494 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $454.17 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $455.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.09. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

