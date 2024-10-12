Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Waters by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.64.

Waters Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WAT opened at $357.97 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.14 and its 200 day moving average is $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

