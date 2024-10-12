Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 253.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 77,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,122,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.15.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,616 shares of company stock worth $1,202,770 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.