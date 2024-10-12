Czech National Bank Buys 1,276 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $74,868,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,785,000 after buying an additional 402,547 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,029,000 after purchasing an additional 132,833 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1,044.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 109,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.25.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $205.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 106.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average is $188.10.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

