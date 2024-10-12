Czech National Bank Buys 1,646 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5,170.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,550,000 after purchasing an additional 411,123 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,736,000 after buying an additional 192,166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after buying an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7,306.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after buying an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of J opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average of $143.38. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

