Czech National Bank Grows Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Corpay were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.83.

Corpay stock opened at $339.32 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $342.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.10.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

