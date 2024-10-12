Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,323 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.



