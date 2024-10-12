Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

