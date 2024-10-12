Czech National Bank Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Revvity were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Revvity by 2.3% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Revvity by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

RVTY opened at $121.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.42, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $128.15.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,807 shares of company stock worth $937,576. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

