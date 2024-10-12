Czech National Bank Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Shares of SWK opened at $107.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -475.36%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

