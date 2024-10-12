Czech National Bank Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

NYSE CNP opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

