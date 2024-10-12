Czech National Bank Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

MRNA stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.70 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,442,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,665,819.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,442,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,665,819.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,184 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,331. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

