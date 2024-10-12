Czech National Bank Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Czech National Bank raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,120,000 after purchasing an additional 86,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $220.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BR. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

