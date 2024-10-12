Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.1 %

OMC stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $104.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

