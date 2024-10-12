Czech National Bank Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,261,000 after buying an additional 883,327 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,211,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,646,000 after buying an additional 136,080 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,442,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,052,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after buying an additional 99,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97,525.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after buying an additional 975,255 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

