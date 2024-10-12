Czech National Bank Increases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,597,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,671,000 after buying an additional 170,374 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,485,000 after buying an additional 384,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,038,000 after buying an additional 2,169,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,965,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,812,000 after acquiring an additional 232,012 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.46%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

