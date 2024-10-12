Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

