Czech National Bank Purchases 1,721 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,331,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,643 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day moving average of $119.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 641.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.