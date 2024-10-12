Czech National Bank Purchases 771 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

MOH stock opened at $330.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.25. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.96 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

